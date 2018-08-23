She closely examined her fruit at Publix. She left the produce department minus $400

A purse snatcher at Publix took advantage of a woman’s diligent examination of fruit in a video released by Hollywood police Thursday.

The video from 3:47 p.m July 5 shows a shopper and her pal intently checking out what appear to be bananas at Publix, 1700 Sheridan St. They are so intent on the fruit that they don’t notice a woman walk behind them, reach into their cart and take a purse.

Keeping the purse in her left hand, the thief ambles around the duo’s left side and does some produce picking herself. She returns to her cart and starts to push away — but politely lets her victim and her victim’s friend push their cart across her path as they leave.

Police say the purse contained $400 and credit cards used in Fort Lauderdale soon after the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Hollywood police at 954-967-4636.