Prankster lights firework inside a Miami Dollar Tree

Miami-Dade police are looking for a man who filmed himself setting off a firework inside a Dollar Tree store near The Falls mall in southwest Miami-Dade on July 4th. The social media prankster goes by Doogang3x on Instagram.
By
Up Next
Miami-Dade police are looking for a man who filmed himself setting off a firework inside a Dollar Tree store near The Falls mall in southwest Miami-Dade on July 4th. The social media prankster goes by Doogang3x on Instagram.
By

Crime

Instagram prankster set off fireworks in a Dollar Tree. Police say they’ve found him

By Charles Rabin

crabin@miamiherald.com

August 23, 2018 10:08 AM

A July 4 prank at a South Miami-Dade retail store landed a man in custody more than a month after police identified him.

Dorian Thomas, 24, was spotted in Los Angeles this week and according to Miami-Dade police is being extradited to South Florida.

Police say Thomas walked into the Dollar Tree at 13911 S. Dixie Highway on July 4 and ignited fireworks while someone else recorded the incident on video.

Read More

In the 42-second video, a shirtless Thomas prepares the fireworks outside the store, then enters through a set of sliding glass doors and lays them down as sparkles explode. He smiles and speaks, sits on the ground, then gets up, grabs a trash bin and runs out of the store. Thomas and the person who recorded the incident fled in a black Honda Accord. The second person hasn’t been captured.

Video of the incident was posted to a now-deleted Instagram page for social media prankster Doogang3x. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue extinguished the fireworks.

Police soon identified Thomas and tracked him to Los Angeles. It was unclear Thursday what charges were pending.

  Comments  