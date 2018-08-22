Video shows SUV burst into flames. It’s why that has police on the case.

Just before the SUV burst into flames, a man can be seen on video pouring some kind of liquid onto the roof, reaching into his pocket and lighting it on fire.
What Miramar police detectives are trying to figure out is why.
The department this week released the shocking video of what they are calling arson. The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 1900 block of Southwest 125th Avenue.
Police say the victim’s 2014 Acura MDX was charred.
Alexander Caro told WSVN7 that it was a neighbor who alerted him to his wife’s burning SUV.
“Got woken up to heavy banging at the door. We had no clue what was going on,” he told the station.. “We just came out here, and our car is literally on fire from bumper to bumper. You never expect to wake up and see your car on fire.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Comments