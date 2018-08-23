The FBI gave the bank robber a nickname. It’ll give a reward for information on him

A South Florida bank robbery suspect who has bedeviled the FBI long enough for investigators to give him a nickname now also pushed the agency to offer a reward for help catching him.

The FBI believes the “Cover-Up Bandit” hit the Fort Lauderdale Wells Fargo branch at 6245 N. Federal Highway on Jan. 16 and Feb. 2; a Delray Beach PNC branch at 5017 W. Atlantic Ave. on Feb. 16; and a Lighthouse Point Bank United branch at 2500 N. Federal Highway on Feb. 22.

The agency is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the “Cover Up Bandit” (he obscures his face well). Unlike most modern bank robbers, who seem to prefer the threatening note over firearms, he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or via the Broward Crime Stoppers website.

