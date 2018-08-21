Owner of Broward Jui Jitsu studio molested teen girls, police say

The owner of a Broward Jiu-Jitsu studio was arrested Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation after detectives say he touched the breasts of at least three teenage girls who attended classes.
Joao Da Silva, who owns Raiva Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, 8234 State Road 84, was led out of the Davie police department Tuesday afternoon in handcuffs. The 34-year-old kept his head down and refused to speak to reporters.
According to Da Silva’s arrest report, the department was notified in June of the alleged abuse.
“Within the past three years three juvenile victims ages 17, 15, 13 were a victim of lewd acts by a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor,” a detective wrote in the report.
Davie Det. Vivian Gallinal told reporters Tuesday the girls were “inappropriately touched.”
“It was not accidental or during the course of instruction,” Gallinal said.
The incident involving the 17-year-old, the detective said, happened in Hollywood. The other two incidents happened in Davie.
The 13-year-old told detectives she had been attending the school for three years. She said Da Silva “touched her breast...under her bra with his hands and fingers directly touching her skin.”
She said Da Silva did this about three times a week since she was 10, according to the report.
“Juvenile 1 stated that her nipples actually hurt the rest of the day after one of the incidents,” the detective wrote.
The 15-year-old victim had a similar story. She told detectives she also had been attending the studio for three years and was in the same class. She told detectives that about two weeks ago Da Silva “touched her breast under her bra on her skin.”
“He moved his hand and manipulated his fingers,” the detective wrote.
Detectives are asking if anyone else has been a victim or knows any information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS *8477).
