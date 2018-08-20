He met her at the club. After she left the apartment, he called the cops about a Rolex.

Add another to the string of stings, each of which starts in a Miami Beach or Miami club and ends with the guy who thinks he got lucky getting robbed.

Last week’s victim, 30-year-old Marko Nikolic, told Miami police he met the woman in the early hours of Aug. 13 at the popular spot E11even Miami. Around 3:50 a.m., Nikolic and the woman walked the half mile to the apartment of Nikolic’s friend. Lobby surveillance cameras caught them entering the building, 1420 NE Miami Ct.

Nikolic walked the woman down to an Uber pickup around 5:30 a.m. When he returned upstairs, he told police, he discovered he no longer had: 10 credit cards, $500 cash, and a $16,000 Rolex watch.

The suspect is described as a white woman with long, straight, blond hair, about 140 pounds, around 30 years old. Anyone who wishes to pass on information can contact Miami police at 305-603-6030; or, to remain anonymous, Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); text 274637 with “CSMD” and the information; or go to crimestoppersmiami.com.

