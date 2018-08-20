A man went into the women’s restroom. He came out with money and cigarettes.

A man used a unique, but rather direct, route to robbing a Cooper City Shell station’s office, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. They’re hoping someone can identify him from surveillance video.
The gas station’s cameras caught a shaved bald man walking into the station, 5704 S. Flamingo Road, from his two-door white car around 2:05 a.m. on July 28. He’s wearing a blue jacket with a thick stripe across the shoulders. He goes back to the car before returning to the gas station after shedding the jacket, leaving a black tank top.
According to BSO, the man went into the women’s restroom. He smashed through the wall between the restroom and the office. Once inside the office, he ransacked the place before leaving with cash and cigarettes.
The theft wasn’t discovered for almost 21 hours. BSO says the office was locked and employees say they didn’t have a key. The employee working the early shift was a man, so he wouldn’t have seen the hole. His successor, a woman, discovered the robbery.
Anyone who knows anything can call BSO Detective Glenn Gainey, 954-435-2000, ext. 272. People who want anonymity can call Broward Crime Stoppers, 954-493-8477 (TIPS), or go to browardcrimestoppers.org.
