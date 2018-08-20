Armed robber had it his way at Burger King. Cops want to talk to him about that

A closing-time armed robber skipped the Whopper and chicken fries at a Liberty City Burger King for the ultimate value meal — cash served from the safe and a register drawer.
During the July 30 encounter caught on surveillance video, a man enters the Burger King at 5401 NW Seventh Ave. in a maroon jacket with “Trukfit Mob To The End” on the back. It’s around 11:55 p.m. He’s carrying a blue bag with what appears to be a white YMCA logo on the black ends. Unseen is the pistol he pulls on the store manager in the office.
It appears the criminal ordered her to open the safe under the front counter. She leaves the office while he cleans out a register drawer and grabs a cash envelope she had been counting. Then, he slides up to empty the safe that she opened.
The robber was described as 5-foot-9-to-6-feet tall and around 180 pounds. He might have left in a four-door car.
Anyone with information can call Miami police at 305-603-6370. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); via text message at 274637 with “CSMD” and the information; or via crimestoppersmiami.com.
