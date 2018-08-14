A Facebook Messenger call leads to a summer camp counselor facing a molestation charge

A mother hearing a “grown man’s voice” coming out of her daughter’s phone led to an investigation that ended with a Fort Lauderdale summer camp counselor’s arrest Monday on a lewd and lascivious behavior charge.

Davie resident Christopher Falzone, who remains in Broward County Main Jail with a $25,000 bond, met the girl while he worked at Camp Live Oak day camp in Fort Lauderdale this summer, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit says Falzone, 35, admitted to having private Facebook Messenger conversations with the girl and whispering “I love you” to her. He claimed he didn’t remember putting his hand down her shorts, as the girl described to police, but he said he wasn’t calling her a liar.

The affidavit does not indicate the age of the girl.

Fort Lauderdale cops began looking into this counselor-camper relationship after being contacted by the girl’s mother. On Aug. 3, she heard “a grown man’s” voice on the phone with her daughter and asked with whom the girl was talking. When her daughter quickly hung up, the mother grabbed the phone and found the last call was a Facebook Messenger call with Falzone.

Mother asked daughter if Falzone ever touched her. The affidavit says the girl wept while answering, “Yes.”

Four days later, the girl told Fort Lauderdale police while she sat out the swimming portions of camp after breaking her arm, Falzone would sit with her, put his hand inside her shorts and fondle her in silence. He’s also fondle her under her shirt. She said this happened about 15 times in this manner. It also happened, she said, in the back of the bus on field trips.

Afterwards, he would whisper to her, “I love you” or “You’re my beautiful.”

She told police they communicated via cell phones and the Facebook Messenger after days at camp, which she attended from June 11 through Aug. 3, the day her mother heard the phone call. When investigators examined Facebook Messenger, the affidavit says, they found message exchanges between the girl and Falzone from July 13 through Aug. 3.

Falzone’s LinkedIn page says he’s an “Intensive Math Teacher” with Charter Schools USA, which operates 42 charter schools in Florida. One of those is Renaissance Charter School in Cooper City, which a WPLG Channel 10 report identifies as Falzone’s school.

His LinkedIn page also says he was the Music Director at Two Rivers Church in Cooper City for two stints from 2012 to 2014; a Volunteer Coordinator at the Young At Art Museum in Davie for six months from 2013 to 2014; and was a substitute teacher at Sheridan Hills Elementary from November 2008 through June 2013.