He had ‘previous incidents’ with his kids’ mother. Now he kills her new husband, BSO says.

A man was arrested and charged with murder Monday after detectives say he shot and killed the stepfather of his two children.
Family said Tavaris Phillips was taking his stepson to the hospital just before 6 a.m. for surgery when Ryan Inmon showed up and shot him in the back, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
“I call it cowardly,” Adrian McLemore, Phillips’ cousin, told the station. “If you’re two grown men you should be able to handle it in a different way.”
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Phillips, 28, was outside his Tamarac home at about 5:40 a.m. when Inmon “showed up at his ex’s home and shot her husband.”
BSO says Ryan Inmon had previous incidents with the mother of his children and Tavaris Phillips’ wife. Rachelle Phillips obtained a domestic violence temporary injunction against Inmon in April and May. She also had a domestic violence temporary injunction against Inmon in March and April 2015 before she married Phillips.
Inmon was arrested on a domestic violence charge in 2012, but it wasn’t prosecuted. Online court records don’t make clear who the alleged victim in that case was.
Danielle Kintchen got a temporary injunction against Inmon for stalking in February 2014.
After shooting Phillips, BSO said, Inmon left. He was located a couple hours later in the 800 block of Southwest Eighth Avenue in Pompano Beach.
