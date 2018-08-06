74-year-old man dies three days after being beaten. Police say they know who did it.

The call came in just before midnight — a man had been beaten.
When officers arrived to the remote area mainly made up of fields in Southwest Miami-Dade, they found a disturbing sight, Miami-Dade police said. Miguel Hechavarria-Hernandez, 74, had “extensive trauma to his face.”
Hechavarria-Hernandez, who was found at 20311 SW 216th St. on July 27, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where he died three days later.
On Monday, police announced an arrest. Diego Puente, 42, was taken into custody Friday and charged with second-degree murder. He was at the New York Chinese Buffet, 7900 NW 27th Ave., in Miami at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.
Jail records show Puente was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on no bond. He was also placed on an immigration hold.
No other details, including how Puente knew Hechavarria-Hernandez, were available Monday.
