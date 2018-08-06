Some watched sex videos involving babies, others engaged in sex with minors, cops say.

On Monday police released the names of 10 people, all male, between the ages of 15 and 37, who were arrested on child pornography charges between January and June. The six-month investigation included investigators from Miami and Miami-Dade police, Homeland Security and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.
The charges ranged from possession of sexual performance by a child to transmission of material harmful to a child to lewd and lascisious battery on a child. Other charges included lascivious battery on a child, attempted sexual activity with a minor and the use of prohibited computer services.
Some of the seized videos included oral sex, beastiality and bondage, police said.
In one incident, police say, a man convinced a 15-year-old girl to send him a video of her masturbating with a brush. In another, a 16-year-old girl’s sexual conversations on Facebook Messenger led to a meet-up and sexual intercourse at a park. And police, say, in yet another instance, a man was caught comitting a sex act involving a baby.
In all, police said, they confiscated more than 100,00 images and videos of child pornography with victimes as young as three to nine months old.
“Some of them actually made contact with their victims,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman and detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “Some were straight downloads and some were video.”
Zabaleta said detectives from the county’s Special Victims Bureau actually have access to real-time computer software that allows them to see as someone is downloading a child pornography site. He also said police are concerned there are many other predators out there and are asking the public to contact police if anyone knows of additional victims.
Those arrested and the charges they are facing include:
▪ James Abravaya, 67, who was charged with 46 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.
▪ Dionte Black, 19, is facing seven counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.
▪ Antonio Byrd, 28, was charged with a single count of transmission of material harmful to minors.
▪ James Chatelian, 33, is facing 28 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.
▪ Taylor Dansby, 21, was charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between 12 to 16 years of age and two counts of distributing obscene material to a minor.
▪ Carlos Amasifuen Jr., 18, was charged with 10 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.
▪And a 15-year-old from Northeast Miami-Dade was charged with 10 counts of promoting sexual performance by a child and three counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.
Anyone with information on any type of child pornography instances should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or 866-471-8477. You can also text 274637 with “CSMD” and the tip or visit the Miami Crime Stoppers website.
Comments