He insisted he didn’t eat her leftover Chinese food. She threw a knife at him anyway, deputies say

Apparently, that was some mighty tasty leftover Chinese food because it led one Sarasota woman to throw a knife at a man she accused of eating it, deputies said.
According to WWSB ABC7 in Sarasota, Michele Sedlak, 56, argued with a man July 27 inside a North Port home over who ate her leftover Chinese food that had been sitting in the refrigerator.
Deputies say the man told Sedlak — in a loud voice — that he didn’t eat her food.
Sedlak apparently didn’t believe him, though.
Officers say she ran to the kitchen to grab a knife, which she threw at the still-yelling man.
The knife didn’t hit him, but, according to deputies, she told the accused food eater, “If I wanted to hit you, I would have.”
Sedlak was arrested and charged by the North Port Police Department with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to court records.
She was released July 31 after paying $5,000 bond.
