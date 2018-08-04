He threatened his mom with a gun, cops say. Now, he’s dead

A Delray Beach man is dead after threatening his mother with a gun and then screaming at responding officers Saturday morning.
Delray police, who shot and killed the unidentified man after he ran at them brandishing his weapon, knew the man from previous domestic calls, they said in a series of tweets.
According to police, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of West Drive, west of the Delray Beach Golf Club, at 6:30 a.m.
The man, who was in his 30s, had threatened his mother with the gun, police said. But when they arrived he was alone at the house and “agitated.”
His parents had fled from the house by that point.
“Officers attempted to communicate with him for quite some time,” Delray police said in a tweet. But the communication turned to screaming on the suspect’s end. At 7:50 a.m., he ran from the house “brandishing a handgun” and at least one officer fired in response.
He died at the scene, paramedics said.
Delray Beach police chaplains and detectives spoke with the man’s parents, who were not hurt in the incident.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, police said.
