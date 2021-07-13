Miami Herald Logo
Traffic alert: protests against the Cuban regime have part of the Palmetto blocked

Cars headed north from the Don Shula Expressway (State Road 874) to the Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826) are stalled Tuesday by protesters on the Palmetto between the Bird Road and Coral Way exits.
The Palmetto Expressway was halted in both directions between the Southwest 24th Street and 40th Street exits Tuesday afternoon as people showing support for protesters in Cuba marched on the highway.

The stoppage occurred around 1:35 p.m., with Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade police halting traffic.

Best advice: avoid the Palmetto for a while if you’re serious about getting somewhere.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade police block Palmetto Expressway northbound traffic Tuesday afternoon as supporters for protesters in Cuba stopped traffic further south on State Road 826. Florida Department of Transportation traffic cam

