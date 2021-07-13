Traffic alert: protests against the Cuban regime have part of the Palmetto blocked

The Palmetto Expressway was halted in both directions between the Southwest 24th Street and 40th Street exits Tuesday afternoon as people showing support for protesters in Cuba marched on the highway.
The stoppage occurred around 1:35 p.m., with Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade police halting traffic.
Best advice: avoid the Palmetto for a while if you’re serious about getting somewhere.
#BREAKING - The Palmetto Expressway (SR-826) has been shut down in both directions near Coral Way and SW 32nd Street as protestors voicing their support for the people of Cuba went onto the expressway. pic.twitter.com/8cCFNmL5m7
Former Miami Beach building official Mariano Fernández won’t be going to jail for illegally accepting free hotel stays and gifts from a Spanish hotel company.
In a plea deal struck with Miami-Dade prosecutors earlier this week, Fernández accepted two years of house arrest, to be followed by two years of probation. He also received a withhold of adjudication, which means he won’t technically have a felony on his record. He accepted the plea deal on a charge of unlawful compensation.
