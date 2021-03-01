A 79-year-old with Alzheimer’s is missing in Miami. Police want your help finding him

Sivino Garcia is 79, has Alzheimer’s and speaks only Spanish. Garcia walked away from a relative’s house in the 13200 block of Southwest 43rd Street on Sunday.

He hasn’t been seen since. Miami-Dade police want help finding him.

Sivino Garcia Miami-Dade Police

Garcia stands five-foot-four and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and blue jeans. Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts should contact, Miami-Dade police Detective Marjorie Eloi or any detective on the special victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).