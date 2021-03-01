West Miami-Dade

A 79-year-old with Alzheimer’s is missing in Miami. Police want your help finding him

Sivino Garcia is 79, has Alzheimer’s and speaks only Spanish. Garcia walked away from a relative’s house in the 13200 block of Southwest 43rd Street on Sunday.

He hasn’t been seen since. Miami-Dade police want help finding him.

Sivino Garci_fitted.jpeg
Sivino Garcia Miami-Dade Police

Garcia stands five-foot-four and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and blue jeans. Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts should contact, Miami-Dade police Detective Marjorie Eloi or any detective on the special victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service