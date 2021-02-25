West Miami-Dade

A father and daughter serve on Medley’s council. Could a husband and wife be next?

(Left to right) Griselia Digiacomo, Karina Pacheco and Lily Stefano are running for a vacant seat on the Medley Town Council in a March 2 special election.
The sudden resignation of a newly elected councilwoman in the tiny industrial town of Medley has set off a Tuesday special election that could lead to the first instance of spouses serving on the same municipal council in Florida.

Three candidates are seeking the seat vacated by Councilwoman Yesenia Martinez, who resigned her seat without public explanation about a month after her November victory. Hoping to replace her: Griselia Digiacomo, Lily Stefano and Karina Pacheco.

Digiacomo and Stefano have both served previously on the Medley Town Council, as recently as last year. Digiacomo lost her seat in November to Martinez, and Stefano resigned her position to run unsuccessfully against Mayor Roberto Martell.

Pacheco has never served — but her husband has.

If she wins, she and Vice Mayor Ivan Pacheco would become the first known spouses to serve together on the same municipal council in Florida.

Pacheco insists, as she did when she first ran unsuccessfully in 2018 and again in November, that she and her husband will have no problem following the state’s Sunshine Law, which bars council members from discussing town business outside publicly noticed meetings.

“We are very clear that, at home, we are a couple. Outside, we are going to be coworkers,” Karina Pacheco told the Miami Herald. “We have to be clear that we have to respect the law.”

If Pacheco wins the March 2 special election — held in a town of around 700 voters — Medley’s town council will become a full-on family affair. In November, Lizelh Ayala defeated Karina Pacheco and one other candidate to join her father, Edgar Ayala, on the five-person board.

Digiacomo declined to comment on the possibility of a husband-wife duo on the council. But Stefano said it concerns her.

“What are you gonna talk about [at home] if it’s not about work or your everyday situation?” Stefano said. “That worries me a little bit more than the father-daughter situation.”

In October, the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust provided an opinion to Lizelh Ayala on the issue of family members serving on the same council, saying there was nothing in the town’s municipal code, county ethics code or state law preventing it.

“Nonetheless, it must be acknowledged that the simultaneous service of a husband and wife or relatives on such a board is likely to create a questionable appearance that would lead some observers to believe that violations of the Sunshine Law were occurring,” the opinion said.

In-person voting for the special election is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at the Medley Municipal Services Facility at 7777 Northwest 72nd Avenue.

Mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Profile Image of Aaron Leibowitz
Aaron Leibowitz
Aaron Leibowitz is a municipal government reporter for the Miami Herald. He writes about local politics in every city, village and town in Miami-Dade County and sometimes beyond.
