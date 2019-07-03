Flames engulf part of Pet Loss Center. It took 20 firefighter crews to put it out

Fire engulfs pet crematory Miami-Dade firefighters battled raging flames that engulfed part of The Pet Loss Center of Miami, near West Flagler Street and Northwest 109th Avenue, late Tuesday night. The cause of the fire may have been a ruptured gas line. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami-Dade firefighters battled raging flames that engulfed part of The Pet Loss Center of Miami, near West Flagler Street and Northwest 109th Avenue, late Tuesday night. The cause of the fire may have been a ruptured gas line.

Miami-Dade firefighters battled raging flames that engulfed part of a pet cemetery late Tuesday night in West Miami-Dade.

At 9:36 p.m., fire crews were alerted to a second alarm fire at The Pet Loss Center of Miami, near West Flagler Street and Northwest 109th Avenue, Miami-Dade Fire rescue said.

At 9:36pm, #MDFR responded to a #SecondAlarm fire on NW 109 Ave & W Flagler St. Units arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the structure. Over 20 MDFR units worked to place the fire #UnderControl. There are no reported injuries & the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/RAakYrAxVA — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) July 3, 2019

When crews arrived they found the building, which is part of The Pet Loss Center, engulfed in flames with fire coming from the roof, fire rescue said.

This was the scene last night as we assisted @MiamiDadeFire in putting out this incredible structure fire. Amazing job by all the first responders that were on scene! #sweetwaterpd #miami #florida #twitter pic.twitter.com/iBcpQ7Rwcj — Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) July 3, 2019

The cause of the fire may have been a ruptured gas line, fire rescue said. An investigation is still underway.

Officials told WSVN 7News that because of the ruptured gas line controlling the fire was difficult, but they were able to shut it off.

It took about 20 fire crews an hour to control the flames, fire rescue said. There were no reported injuries.

For those who were supposed to pick up the ashes of their pets, the Pet Loss Center said in an automated message that pickup services have resumed.

The message also said that the crematory was unaffected by the fire and that it will be reaching out to all of its partners by phone and email.