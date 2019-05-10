Woman dies after leaving Miami cosmetic surgery clinic. Police are investigating

Google Maps

Miami-Dade Police homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of a woman who died after leaving a Miami cosmetic surgery clinic.

Responding to a call for medical help, police arrived at MIA Aesthetics, 9300 NW 72nd St., about 11:13 a.m. Paramedics transported the woman to Baptist Hospital, where she died, said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.

The cause of death was unknown.

“The Homicide Bureau is investigating,” Zabaleta said in a statement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

7 News Miami reported the woman underwent surgery at the clinic. NBC 6 identified the woman as Danea Plasencia, 28, and reported that she died after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift procedure, which consists of transferring fat to the patient’s buttocks from elsewhere on the body.