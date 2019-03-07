Police foot chase blocks key roads as Thursday morning rush hour starts

A police chase followed by a crash and run (on foot) means Thursday morning rush hour drivers should avoid the area just southeast of Dolphin Mall.
Cops from Doral and Sweetwater say they’re working a perimeter at Northwest 12th Street and Northwest 111th Avenue. Two people are trying to escape police in the wooded area after, Herald news partner CBS4 reports, crashing into a Doral police car.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
