West Miami-Dade

Police foot chase blocks key roads as Thursday morning rush hour starts

By David J. Neal

March 07, 2019 07:04 AM

A police chase followed by a crash and run (on foot) means Thursday morning rush hour drivers should avoid the area just southeast of Dolphin Mall.

Cops from Doral and Sweetwater say they’re working a perimeter at Northwest 12th Street and Northwest 111th Avenue. Two people are trying to escape police in the wooded area after, Herald news partner CBS4 reports, crashing into a Doral police car.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

