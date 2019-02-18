Protester climbs construction crane near FIU hours before President Trump’s visit

A man has climbed a construction crane just north of FIU’s main campus, where President Donald Trump will be later Monday, and put out a U.S. flag and a banner with a message to the President.
Winds twisted the banner, making the message hard to read.
Miami-Dade police blocked off Southwest 109th Avenue north of Southwest Eighth Street, which is the north border of the FIU campus. President Trump is scheduled to speak on the tumult in Venezuela later Monday.
This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as learned.
