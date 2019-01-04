South Florida hospital worker raped mental health patient, cops say

A South Florida hospital worker was arrested after police say he raped a mental health patient on New Years Eve.
Fernando Felix Ramos-Garcia, a Westchester General Hospital mental health technician, was arrested on Jan. 1, one day after he sneaked into a mental health patient’s room, forcing her to perform oral sex, according to a Miami-Dade police arrest report.
After that, Ramos-Garcia stepped out into the hallway to make sure nobody was nearby.
“When it was clear, Ramos Garcia reentered her room, covered her mouth, and forced intercourse causing her to bleed,” the arrest report said.
Police say Ramos-Garcia ultimately admitted to having sex with the patient but said “the acts were not forced but were consensual.”
Ramos-Garcia was booked into Miami-Dade County, jail records show.
