West Miami-Dade

South Florida hospital worker raped mental health patient, cops say

By Monique O. Madan

January 04, 2019 08:30 PM

Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections

A South Florida hospital worker was arrested after police say he raped a mental health patient on New Years Eve.

Fernando Felix Ramos-Garcia, a Westchester General Hospital mental health technician, was arrested on Jan. 1, one day after he sneaked into a mental health patient’s room, forcing her to perform oral sex, according to a Miami-Dade police arrest report.

After that, Ramos-Garcia stepped out into the hallway to make sure nobody was nearby.

“When it was clear, Ramos Garcia reentered her room, covered her mouth, and forced intercourse causing her to bleed,” the arrest report said.

Police say Ramos-Garcia ultimately admitted to having sex with the patient but said “the acts were not forced but were consensual.”

Ramos-Garcia was booked into Miami-Dade County, jail records show.

Monique O. Madan

Monique O. Madan covers breaking news and previously covered local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a 2018-2019 Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. Madan was on the award-winning team that earned first place for its 2018 breaking news coverage of the bridge collapse at Florida International University. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston.

  Comments  