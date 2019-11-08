A woman accidentally shot by a security guard is in critical condition

A woman was accidentally shot in the chest by a security guard in Perrine Friday afternoon.

Just after 1:00 p.m., Miami-Dade police responded to reports of a shooting near the 10900 block of Southwest 184 St., police said.

When officers arrived they discovered a woman with a gunshot wound in her upper torso. She was taken to a local area hospital in critical condtion.

A preliminary investigation found she had been accidentally shot by a man who police believe works as a security guard for a nearby company.

No arrests have been made, but police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.