South Miami
A woman accidentally shot by a security guard is in critical condition
A woman was accidentally shot in the chest by a security guard in Perrine Friday afternoon.
Just after 1:00 p.m., Miami-Dade police responded to reports of a shooting near the 10900 block of Southwest 184 St., police said.
When officers arrived they discovered a woman with a gunshot wound in her upper torso. She was taken to a local area hospital in critical condtion.
A preliminary investigation found she had been accidentally shot by a man who police believe works as a security guard for a nearby company.
No arrests have been made, but police are continuing to investigate.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
