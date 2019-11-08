South Miami

A woman accidentally shot by a security guard is in critical condition

A woman was accidentally shot in the chest by a security guard in Perrine Friday afternoon.

Just after 1:00 p.m., Miami-Dade police responded to reports of a shooting near the 10900 block of Southwest 184 St., police said.

When officers arrived they discovered a woman with a gunshot wound in her upper torso. She was taken to a local area hospital in critical condtion.

A preliminary investigation found she had been accidentally shot by a man who police believe works as a security guard for a nearby company.

No arrests have been made, but police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment.
