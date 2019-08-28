Police ask for public’s help in search for alleged South Miami porch thief

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in searching for a man police say stole a package from a front porch in a South Miami home. South Miami Police Department

Police are on the lookout for a man who appeared to steal a package from a front porch in South Miami.

The man was seen exiting the driver-side door of a dark blue Nissan and removing a package from the front porch of a residence in the 5900 block of Southwest 84th Street, South Miami police said. The alleged theft happened around 4 p.m. Aug. 16. He then left westbound from the location, they said.

In a police flyer, the man is described as 20 to 30 years old and roughly 6 feet tall and 230 pounds.

South Miami police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Fernando Bosch at 305-668-2488.