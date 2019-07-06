Man shot and wounded in his Miami home — and police are looking for the gunman

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Police are looking for the person who shot a man in his Miami home.

Just after 8:15 p.m. Friday, Miami police said they were alerted to a shooting in the area of Southwest 31st Avenue near 25th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s shot in his home. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, and was alert and conscious, police said.





The shooter remains on the run. Police have not released a description.

While the shooting happened in a home, police were not able to say if what happened was a domestic incident.

Neighbors told WSVN-Channel 7 that they heard gunshots coming from outside the house first, then the shooter found the way inside the home and shot the man.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Miami police at 305-603-6640.