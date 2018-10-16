Firefighter hurt in two-alarm fire at popular bakery

A two-alarm fire burned a popular South Miami bakery while sending a Miami-Dade firefighter to the hospital in Tuesday’s first hours.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said Tuesday morning the firefighter was still being evaluated, but his injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Pictures from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue show the interior of Delicias de España, 4016 SW 57th Ave., gutted by the fire that began shortly after midnight.

The fire burned next door to iconic Allen’s Drug Store, which closed in 2016 after 60 years at the corner of Bird Road and Southwest 57th Avenue.

What started the fire, which was subdued in an hour, remains under investigation.