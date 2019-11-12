He tried to grab a 12-year-old girl out of her mother’s car, cops say. He didn’t get far

Robert Davis Miami-Dade Corrections

A 12-year-old girl was sitting in a car with her brother and mother eating food from EVOS, when someone opened her unlocked door and tried to grab her, police said.

She screamed and the man ran.

On Tuesday, Pinecrest police said the man, who was identified as 52-year-old Robert Davis, of Miami Gardens, was arrested and charged with child abuse, battery of a child, attempted kidnapping, car burglary and resisting arrest with violence. He was being held Tuesday in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to police, the family was sitting in the parking lot of Learning Express Toys, 9529 S. Dixie Hwy., at 4 p.m. Monday when Davis approached the car.

The girl’s mother immediately called police and gave a description of a man wearing a red hat, long-sleeve purple shirt and blue jeans.

Police later found a man that matched the description near 9150 Dadeland Blvd., by the Dadeland Metrorail busway.

When an officer approached him he put his hands in his pockets, according to his arrest report. The two officers on scene told him to take his hands out of his pockets and he refused, police said. After a struggle that included having to use a Taser on Davis, officers took him into custody.

The victim identified him as the man who grabbed her, police said.

According to the report, Davis told police he thought the girl was his girlfriend and he was “trying to get her attention.”