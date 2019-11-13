Palmetto Bay
Police searching for a missing 80-year-old man who has early stages of dementia
Miami-Dade police are looking for an 80-year-old man from Palmetto Bay who has been missing since Monday afternoon.
The sense of urgency is compounded because David Leduc is in the early stages of dementia, according to police.
Leduc was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday when he left his residence in the 8200 block of Southwest 179th Terrace after driving his red 2013 Nissan Altima to a park at Southwest 173rd Street and Old Cutler Road, according to police.
He did not return.
Police say Leduc is six-foot-one and 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gray hair.
He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, beige shorts and white sneakers.
Police issued the missing person silver alert on Wednesday.
If you have any information that can help police or his family find Leduc, call the Miami-Police Department or Detective D. Edwards at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
