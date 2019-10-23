16-year-old arrested in shooting of apartment complex security guard

Patrick Dean Miami-Dade Corrections

A 16-year-old from Palmetto Bay was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Tuesday morning shooting of a South Miami-Dade apartment complex security guard, Miami-Dade police said.

Patrick Dean, according to an arrest report, said he wasn’t at the Goulds Garden Walk Apartments in Tuesday’s earliest hours. Dean said he was hanging out in the Arthur Mays Villas, half a mile away, with a friend. But, the arrest report says, he couldn’t come up with a name or address for the friend.

The security guard and both witnesses police spoke to described “a tall, thin black male.” The guard said he approached the man, who was walking between cars. When the security guard asked the thin man what he was doing, the guard said, the man pulled out a gun and shot him several times.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the security guard to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses said after the gunshots they saw the shooter going over the southern fence of the property, toward the Arthur Mays Villas. One of those witnesses told police she had known Patrick Dean for over a year and made a photo identification.

Armed with the “tall, thin” description, police found and arrested the 5-11, 155-pound Dean in an abandoned apartment near the Arthur Mays Villas.