Police apprehend man suspected of vandalizing Palmetto Bay Village Hall, mayor says

The Village of Palmetto Bay

The mayor of Palmetto Bay Village announced Saturday evening that police had apprehended the man suspected of breaking into Village Hall and vandalizing the building.

Mayor Karyn Cunningham said officers with Palmetto Bay’s policing unit apprehended Marcelin Holdson, a 38-year-old fugitive from Illinois, on Saturday about 1 p.m.

He is “in custody and being processed,” she said. Officers with Miami Gardens Police spotted Holdson inside the North Dade Regional Library, following a tip submitted to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers. Officers with Palmetto Bay’s policing unit, which functions under Miami-Dade Police, transported Holdson to the village police station for processing.

Holdson had not been booked into Miami-Dade County jail as of Saturday evening, according to county records. A county police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday evening.

Cunningham thanked the fast action of police and assured village residents that officials would “remain vigilant to ensure your safety.”





Police used surveillance footage to identify Holdson as the person who forced his way through the front door of the Palmetto Bay Village Hall and then damaged a reception area, the permitting office and the council chamber inside the building at 9705 East Hibiscus Street in Palmetto Bay. He damaged computers, art work and other property inside in what the mayor called an “isolated incident” in an otherwise tranquil community.

Police arrested Holdson on March 23 for loitering and discovered a warrant out of Chicago, where he is wanted for assulting a police officer. He has an extradition hearing set for late April, court records show. It remains unclear why he was released from jail after his arrest.





In 2017, police said Holdson vandalized a restaurant at Trump Tower in Chicago, breaking glass, pouring wine on furniture and causing up to $100,000 in damages, the Chicago Tribune reported in October 2017. Hotel security captured him, and Holdson was later arrested and released on his own recognizance.

Village Hall was partially opened to the public on Thursday, with only the zoning and permitting offices still closed. The entire building will reopen Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.





“This is wonderful news for our entire community,” Mayor Cunningham said Saturday at a press conference at Village Hall. “Prompt action by our policing units and other police departments resulted in quick apprehension of the suspect.”