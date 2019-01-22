Palmetto Bay

Rabies alert that’s been on (except for 2 days) since September gets lifted again

By David J. Neal

January 22, 2019 02:21 PM

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade on Tuesday lifted the rabies alert for a South Miami-Dade area between Biscayne Bay and U.S. 1.
The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade on Tuesday lifted the rabies alert for a South Miami-Dade area between Biscayne Bay and U.S. 1.

Now, let’s see how long this lasts.

The alert covered an area bounded by Southwest 144th Street on the north, Southeast 184th Street on the south, Biscayne Bay to the east and U.S. 1 to the West. It went into effect on Nov. 21, when the Department of Health found a seventh raccoon that tested positive for rabies.

Only two days before that, a rabies alert from Sept. 17 had ended for the Palmetto Bay area.

“In Florida there is a risk of rabies transmission year-round,” the Department of Health says.

Anti-rabies tips:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date

Don’t allow your pets to run free

Spay or neuter your pets

Don’t handle or feed wild animals or leave food outside.

Cover your trash (your neighbors will be happy about this one)

Don’t adopt wild animals. Because they’re wild animals not potential pets.

Make sure your building is free of bats.

