Have you seen Gerald? Police want help finding missing North Miami-Dade 79-year-old

Gerald Connors walked away from his home in the 200 block of Northeast 191st Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday — and nobody who knows Connors has seen or heard from him since.

County police have asked for the public’s help finding the septuagenarian from North Miami-Dade.

Connors is five-foot-six, 120 pounds and 79 years old. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anybody who knows anything about Connors’ whereabouts should call Miami-Dade police’s special victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
