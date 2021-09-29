Have you seen Gerald? Police want help finding missing North Miami-Dade 79-year-old

Gerald Connors walked away from his home in the 200 block of Northeast 191st Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday — and nobody who knows Connors has seen or heard from him since.

County police have asked for the public’s help finding the septuagenarian from North Miami-Dade.

Connors is five-foot-six, 120 pounds and 79 years old. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anybody who knows anything about Connors’ whereabouts should call Miami-Dade police’s special victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

