Police investigating after officer-involved shooting in North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach police responded to an officer involved shooting Thursday in the area of Northeast 172nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard. Traffic is being rerouted.

An area of Northeast Miami-Dade was shut down Thursday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Northeast 172nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

@myNMBPolice Is currently on the scene of an officer involved shooting. Media staging area will be on the SW corner of NE 172st/ Biscayne Bd. PIO will be enrt. No further info at this time. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) June 10, 2021

No other details were available and it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Aventura police said all southbound traffic from 186th Street and Biscayne Boulevard is being re-routed.

#AventuraPolice ***TRAFFIC ALERT*** N. Miami Beach PD is working an incident at 172 & Biscayne Blvd. All Southbound traffic from 186 & Biscayne Blvd is being re-routed until further notice. Please use alternate routes if needed. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/FmdMiF4j66 — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) June 10, 2021

This story will be updated.