North Miami Beach Publix closed for hours after someone was stabbed inside, police say

North Miami Beach police are investigating after a person was stabbed Tuesday afternoon inside a Publix at 14641 Biscayne Blvd. The person suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Police swarmed a North Miami Beach Publix Tuesday afternoon after someone was stabbed inside.

The incident happened at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the grocery store located at 14641 Biscayne Blvd.

According to police, the suspected stabber — who was not identified by police — took off from the store but was quickly taken into custody.

The victim, who was also not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported that the store was closed for about three hours. Video showed police tape blocking the entrance.

