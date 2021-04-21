North Miami - NMB

Do you know her? This little girl found alone in a North Miami Beach lobby, police say

Police are asking for help in finding the family of a young girl who was found alone inside the lobby of an apartment building in North Miami Beach.
Police are asking for help in finding the family of a young girl who was found alone inside the lobby of an apartment building in North Miami Beach.

She was found at 2150 NE 169th St., according to North Miami Beach police.

If you know the young girl or where her family is, call 305-949-5500.

