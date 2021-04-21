Do you know her? This little girl found alone in a North Miami Beach lobby, police say

Police are asking for help in finding the family of a young girl who was found alone inside the lobby of an apartment building in North Miami Beach. North Miami Beach

She was found at 2150 NE 169th St., according to North Miami Beach police.

Attention! We are seeking your help in attempting to return this little girl to her family. She was found in the lobby of 2150 NE 169th ST. If you have any information, please contact us at 305 949 5500. 637 pic.twitter.com/qBKakUcPXA — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) April 21, 2021

If you know the young girl or where her family is, call 305-949-5500.