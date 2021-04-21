Do you know her? This little girl found alone in a North Miami Beach lobby, police say

Police are asking for help in finding the family of a young girl who was found alone inside the lobby of an apartment building in North Miami Beach.
She was found at 2150 NE 169th St., according to North Miami Beach police.
Attention! We are seeking your help in attempting to return this little girl to her family. She was found in the lobby of 2150 NE 169th ST. If you have any information, please contact us at 305 949 5500. 637 pic.twitter.com/qBKakUcPXA
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
Last Thursday night, Laura Hill, a left-leaning activist who is challenging North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin in the city’s election next month, celebrated her newly minted endorsement from the Miami-Dade Democratic Party with a post on Facebook.
But the endorsement — which was approved by a majority vote of the party’s executive committee after a debate about whether to endorse one registered Democrat over another — only stuck for about 12 hours.
Comments