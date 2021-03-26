Badge of courage: Jeremiah, 5, is ‘sworn in’ as officer. He fights cancer and vows to be kind

Jeremiah Valera, who just turned 5, with Silvia Vanni from the Mystic Force Foundation, meets Pouncer, a police horse, at the North Miami police station March 20, 2021. Jeremiah is battling cancer and wants to be a police officer. North Miami police, along with the Mystic Force Foundation, swore him in during a special ceremony. For the Miami Herald

The stiff blue uniform shirt hung loosely on his little frame.

His tiny hand went up in the air as the North Miami Police Chief’s read the oath of office.

And with the two simple words — “I do” — Jeremiah was an official member of the force.

But this wasn’t the usual law-enforcement swearing-in ceremony.

Jeremiah is battling high-risk stage-4 neuroblastoma. He turned 5 Thursday while enduring immunotherapy at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The swearing-in and pre-birthday celebration was held last Saturday ahead of his checking in to the hospital.

“He was so surprised,” said his mother Daniela Isaza. Her son loves police officers and dreams of becoming one some day, she said. “It was just perfect, better than we could have imagined.“

Jeremiah’s diagnosis

In November 2019, Jeremiah began to limp. He started complaining about pain near his hip and on his leg. Then the usually energetic and happy boy stopped walking. He also developed a fever that wouldn’t go away.

“He was always a healthy kid,” Isaza said. “He loved to be outside. He was full of energy.”

She rushed her son to the emergency room. The family, who lives in Cape Coral, soon found themselves going from doctor to doctor but getting no answers.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah’s pain continued to worsen. Then one day, he woke up with two black eyes.

Four months after, he began feeling pain — and only weeks before his 4th birthday, Isaza was told her son had an aggressive form of cancer. The pandemic has made the bad news even harder.

“This has been hard on everyone,” she said.

Jeremiah began intense treatment including chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants and radiation therapy. The family has gone to Tampa, Boston and Miami for the various treatments.

The Heroes Hangout

In August, while Jeremiah was at Nicklaus getting treatment, he and his mom looked out the window to see a parade of law-enforcement officers.

“He was so excited to see them,” Isaza said.

After the parade, she connected with Sylvia Vanni, who had started the Mystic Force Foundation after son Salvatore died at age 7 from neuroblastoma in 2011.

Vanni had created The Heroes Hangout as an escape for children battling cancer. The North Miami Beach space is filled with games, toys and activities for kids to have fun and forget about the tough treatments they endure.

“There’s nothing worse than seeing your child suffering and not being able to do anything,” Vanni said. “And there’s nothing that makes a parent happier than seeing their child happy.”

Jeremiah Valera, 5, poses with North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga, left, and Sylvia Vanni at the North Miami police station March 20, 2021. Alexia Fodere For the Miami Herald

Becoming an officer

Vanni knew Jeremiah loved officers.

She called North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga with a request to perform a special ceremony for the child. The North Miami police department has worked with the Mystic Force Foundation before to hold parades and grant wishes for kids who like police officers.

“Everybody was just so glad to be a part of this,” Juriga said. “We wanted to show him how thankful we are for his strength, for his courage for continuing to battle even though things are so hard.”

Instead of handcuffs and a gun, Jeremiah was given “Spider Man Web Slingers” to wear on his hands and a Spider Man-styled motorcycle. He was introduced to the department’s three police horses. He took a ride on his new motorcycle with the officers in the department’s motorcycle unit.

Jeremiah Valera gets a new motorcycle at the North Miami police department on March 20, 2021. Police Chief Larry Juriga helps him adjust his foot. Alexia Fodere For the Miami Herald

Juriga, who has sworn in dozens of officers, said the department tried to make the ceremony as close to the real one as possible. Jeremiah’s uniform shirt had his name and a badge embroidered on.

An oath was crafted that also works for the child’s cancer battle: “I, Jeremiah, promise to be kind, helpful and courageous.”

“When he said ‘I do’ and ‘thank you’ after the oath, my heart melted,” Juriga said. “He is such a tiny boy who has been through so much. It’s amazing to see how strong he really is.”

Jeremiah Valera signs the oath to be a police officer at North Miami Police Department on March 20, 2021. His mom Daniela Isaza and North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga look on. Alexia Fodere For the Miami Herald

After the ceremony, Jeremiah went to the The Heroes Hangout with his mom, dad, 1-year-old sister Jayla and some of his extended family, where there was a police-themed cake.

“It was so emotional for me,” Vanni said. “It’s hard. Jeremiah has the same cancer my son had. To make kids happy is honestly what gets me through. ”

Treatment continues

Two days after the ceremony and party, Jeremiah went back to the hospital for treatment. While the last scans showed that there was No Evidence of Disease (NED), the type of cancer he is fighting has a high risk of relapse. He is not considered to be in remission until his scans are NED for five years.

His mom shows him videos and pictures of his day at the police station, which instantly makes him smile.

Jeremiah Valera is swon in by North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga at the North Miami police station on March 20, 2021. His mom Daniela Isaza looks on. Alexia Fodere FOR MIAMI HERALD

Jeremiah took the superhero figures he was given as a gift from the police to keep him company during the weeklong stay.

His mother brought with her some police-themed decorations to surprise him on his 5th birthday.

She said the immunotherapy treatments have been hard on Jeremiah, but after the surprise at the police station last Saturday, her boy “came in with a different attitude.”

“This really meant the world to us,” she said. “To see him happy again is everything.”

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @cteproff