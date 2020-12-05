North Miami apartment fire injures four people, may cause shutdown of building, MDFR says

A North Miami apartment went up in flames Saturday injuring three people and sending another to the hospital, officials said.

Just before 1 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to a fire at an apartment building near Northeast Sixth Avenue and Northeast 134 Street, fire rescue said. By 1:09 a second alarm fire was declared and additional firefighters were sent in to help.

.@MDFR_PIO is enroute to the #SecondAlarm apartment fire near NE 6 Avenue & NE 134 Street. https://t.co/3dt8iyPNWu — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) (@MiamiDadeFire) December 5, 2020

About 26 fire rescue units responded to the fire, which is approximately 91 fire personal. Fire Rescue says the blaze was under control by 1:37 p.m. Three people were treated at the scene and another was sent to a hospital.

The fire was contained to a single apartment, but there was smoke and fire damage to the balcony of an apartment above. The entire apartment building also suffered from smoke damage.

A decision on whether to close the building will be made after Florida Power & Light inspects the power in the building, fire rescue said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.