Shooting in North Miami Beach leaves man and woman wounded, police say

A man and woman were shot Monday evening in North Miami Beach, police said.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of Northeast 11th Avenue and 157th Terrace.

The man was in critical condition, police said. It was not clear what injuries the woman sustained.

No other information were released Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

@myNMBPolice Is currently working a shooting scene where two victims have been shot in the area of NE 11 Ave/ 157 Terrace. Their condition is unknown at this time. Scene is still active. No subject description at this time. #NMB5 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) November 24, 2020