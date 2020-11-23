North Miami - NMB
Shooting in North Miami Beach leaves man and woman wounded, police say
A man and woman were shot Monday evening in North Miami Beach, police said.
The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of Northeast 11th Avenue and 157th Terrace.
The man was in critical condition, police said. It was not clear what injuries the woman sustained.
No other information were released Monday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
