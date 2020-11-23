Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Miami - NMB

Shooting in North Miami Beach leaves man and woman wounded, police say

A man and woman were shot Monday evening in North Miami Beach, police said.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of Northeast 11th Avenue and 157th Terrace.

The man was in critical condition, police said. It was not clear what injuries the woman sustained.

No other information were released Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service