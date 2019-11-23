Woman in critical condition after car crashes into her house. The driver ran away.

Imagine waking to the sound of a car crash and then realizing that crash happened into your house.

That’s what one North Miami Beach family experienced around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to North Miami Beach Police Corporal Darren Fagan.

A woman who was sleeping inside the house was trapped by rubble from the crash. She had to be extracted by rescuers and taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition, according to North Miami Beach police.

The driver ran away, Fagan said. Police are continuing their search for the driver.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Details are few on this developing story, but Fagan confirmed that they are investigating the crash of a car into a home on the block of Northeast Eighth Avenue and 160th Terrace.

@myNMBPolice responded to a hit & run this morning in the area of NE 160 St/8 Ave. A vehicle crashed into an occupied home. The driver fled the scene. A victim inside the home was injured and is in critical condition. No other info will be released at this time. #184 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) November 23, 2019

It took rescue crews nearly an hour to get the woman free from the rubble, WSVN7 reported.

“I don’t know what is gonna be happening because she was crying,” said Elianne Benyt, the sister of the victim told the news station. “There’s nothing I can do to get her out, you know. I was so shocked, my heart beating so hard.”

If you have any information call Crimestoppers Miami at 800-346-8477.