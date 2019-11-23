North Miami - NMB
Woman in critical condition after car crashes into her house. The driver ran away.
Imagine waking to the sound of a car crash and then realizing that crash happened into your house.
That’s what one North Miami Beach family experienced around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to North Miami Beach Police Corporal Darren Fagan.
A woman who was sleeping inside the house was trapped by rubble from the crash. She had to be extracted by rescuers and taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition, according to North Miami Beach police.
The driver ran away, Fagan said. Police are continuing their search for the driver.
Details are few on this developing story, but Fagan confirmed that they are investigating the crash of a car into a home on the block of Northeast Eighth Avenue and 160th Terrace.
It took rescue crews nearly an hour to get the woman free from the rubble, WSVN7 reported.
“I don’t know what is gonna be happening because she was crying,” said Elianne Benyt, the sister of the victim told the news station. “There’s nothing I can do to get her out, you know. I was so shocked, my heart beating so hard.”
If you have any information call Crimestoppers Miami at 800-346-8477.
