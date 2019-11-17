Two men on the loose after second shooting near Steve’s Pizza in past week, cops say

Less than a week after a man shot into a crowd near Steve’s Pizza, on Saturday night another shooting occurred after an argument in a Walgreens nearby the pizza restaurant. Miami Herald

Just a few days after a man shot into a crowd near Steve’s Pizza, yet another shooting has occurred in the same area.

At around 10 p.m. on Saturday, a person went inside of a Walgreens in the same shopping center as Steve’s Pizza, at 12295 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami police said.

While in the store, the person got into an argument with the two unknown men.

Sometime after while the person was driving on Biscayne Boulevard, the same two men drove by and shot the person’s car several times, police said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Police are actively searching for a late 90s, early 00s champagne colored Nissan Altima, which they the two men were driving.

A late 90s, early 00s champagne colored Nissan Altima North Miami Police Department

A passenger in the car was shot in the arm.

The men were seen on Walgreen’s surveillance video. Police describe one of them to be in their early 20s, thin built, has his hair in a ponytail and has a tear drop tattoo on the left side of his face.

The other man was also described to be in his early 20s, thin build and had his hair in short dreads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tovar at 305-891-0294 Ext. 23121 or mtovar@northmiamipolice.com.

The first shooting happened just past midnight on Tuesday. An unknown man shot into a crowd standing by a red BMW in the Steve Pizza’s parking lot after an argument broke out. Someone in the group returned fire. Two innocent bystanders were hit in the crossfire.

Police later released surveillance video of the BMW leaving the pizzeria’s parking lot.