Police search for a thief who broke into cars, took credit cards and used them at Publix

North Miami police are on the hunt for a man who broke into and stole from several cars over the weekend.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, the man burglarized several cars in the Keystone Point community, according to police.

After stealing from the cars, video surveillance from a Publix at 18995 Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura showed that the next day he fraudulently used credit cards belonging to different victims, police said.

If anyone has any information on the man or the thefts, call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-0294.

