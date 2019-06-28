He’s missing and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old. Police want help

Kenel Matayer North Miami police

Kenel Metayer’s 19, but cops say he suffers from schizophrenia and additionally “has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.” He ran away from his parents in North Miami Thursday morning.

Metayer hasn’t been seen since.

He’s 5-foot-7, 230 pounds and was wearing a navy blue shirt, black shorts and brown shoes. He ran away in the area of Northeast 125th Street and Sixth Avenue. He later texted his mother that he was riding the MetroMover in downtown Miami.

Anyone who knows anything about Metayer’s location can call North Miami police at 305-891-0294, ext. 23125.

