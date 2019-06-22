Several North Miami businesses temporarily evacuated due to gas leak

Several North Miami business were evacuated Friday morning when a gas line ruptured at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 60th Street. Miami Fire Rescue

Several North Miami businesses were evacuated Friday morning when a gas line ruptured, authorities said.

At about 9:00 a.m., Miami Fire Rescue responded to a six-inch high pressure gas line being ruptured at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 60th Street, said Miami Fire spokesperson Capt. Ignatius Carroll Jr. The line was broken by a backhoe that was being used for road work.

Businesses from Northwest 58th to 62nd streets were evacuated and closed temporarily due to possible health risks. No residential homes were evacuated, Carroll said.

The Miami Fire Hazardous Materials unit tried to stop the leak but was unsuccessful because of limited access to the line, he said. Firefighters and Teco Gas workers tried to dig out some of the line but failed, as well.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Teco Gas workers dug a hole 30 feet from where the line ruptured to clamp it shut, he said. At about 12:30 p.m., they were able to shut off the leak.