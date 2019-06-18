Cops are trying to catch a cab. They say it ran down a pedestrian

Jean H. Saint Louis was critically injured in a Tuesday morning hit and run. Miami-Dade police

A Ford Crown Victoria taxi cab hit a 48-year-old North Miami resident on Tuesday and put him in critical condition before driving away, Miami-Dade police say.

Police say the Ford Crown Victoria hit Jean H. Saint Louis around 3:40 a.m. at Northeast 144th STreet and West Dixie Highway. They didn’t give a color of the cab, but said it had a yellow bumper in the front, a black bumper in the back, tinted windows and that it might have windshield damage. Both the passenger side mirror and windshield wipers are missing.

Anyone with information on this can call Miami-Dade police traffic homicide division at 305-471-2425; or, to remain anonymous and have a shot at a $1,000 reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); the Crime Stoppers website and hit “Submit a Tip:” or the Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page.

