A deadly crash has shut down the entrance to the Golden Glades Interchange off westbound Northwest 167th Street.

The crash has blocked the entrance to the westbound Palmetto Expressway and southbound Interstate 95 since around 6 a.m. Wednesday.





A pedestrian died in the crash.

