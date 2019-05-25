3 teens killed by a car in North Miami as they waited for bus to soccer tournament

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Three teens were killed by a car early Saturday morning in North Miami as they waited for the bus, police said.

The three teammates were eagerly waiting on the sidewalk in their soccer uniforms. It was about 5:22 a.m. and at any moment the bus driver would arrive to take them to their scheduled tournament in Weston.

The never made it.

According to North Miami police, the department got a call in regards to a traffic crash. When officers got there, the three children were already dead.

“They were pedestrians and died on impact,” said a police spokeswoman.

The teens were identified as 13-year-old Gideon Desir, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 17-year-old Richcarde Dumay. None of the teens were related.

The person driving the car, who has not been identified, survived and was taken to Aventura hospital in serious condition, police said. It’s unclear what caused he crash and if there was alcohol involved.

The children were part of the Little Haiti Football Club, a non-profit organization that identifies low-income children with talent. The buses were on their usual route of two stops, one in Little Haiti and another in North Miami.

“When the buses got to Weston there were three kids missing,” said Pat Santangelo, who sits on the board of directors for the soccer organization. The coaches kept calling frantically and no answer. Eventually somebody answered one of the phones — a police officer, but they didn’t give the coaches any info.”

The dead teens’ teammates were not told about the incident.

“They let the kids play. Now they are on their way back to the Little Haiti Soccer Park where they will be told and greeted by grief counselors. ”

Santangelo told the Herald many of the 100 kids in the free program are either homeless, undocumented or low-income, and all range from ages 5 to 17. Uniforms are paid for by private sponsors and businesses in the neighborhood help pay the expenses.

Many of the children play against elite programs. Seniors usually end up earning soccer scholarships.