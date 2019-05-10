A 13-year-old winner from ‘Chopped’ judged North Miami Beach school’s cooking contest

Students rush to get their ingredients for their dishes in Scheck Hillel Community School’s annual culinary student competition. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Sadie Lemmer, a middle school student at Scheck Hillel Community School, enjoys watching the Food Network’s “Chopped” On Demand. On Tuesday, she got a taste of being on the show and received a critique from Rachel Goldzal, a 13-year-old former contestant, as she took part in her school’s version of “Chopped Jr.”

“I used to cook a lot,” Sadie said. “It is a fun show to watch.”

The television program challenges four promising chefs to create a three-course meal with everyday ingredients. Four chefs compete in each episode, which is divided into three rounds.

In the competition at the school, which is in North Miami Beach, teams made up of three middle-school students and a teacher or parent must create a dish with four surprise ingredients. A total of 17 teams competed. Each had access to a pot and a pan, a small burner and a pantry, which includes vegetables, fruits and other foods.

Three judges including Rachel determined the winner. Rachel, the first kosher-observant contestant to win on “Chopped,” flew in from New York for the event, courtesy of a school parent who reached out to her family.

Eyal Vaxman 13, stirs his ingredients as he and his team prepare food in a cooking contest at Scheck Hillel Community School. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

“I’ve never done a live thing in front of such a big crowd, but I did a small “Chopped” challenge,” said Rachel, who judged the team’s creativity, taste and flavor combination.

The teams can win various prizes such as movie tickets or vouchers for restaurants. This year, Team Light Blue won, which included students Isaac Ohev-Zion, Esther Ohev-Zion, Ariella Bitton and parent Michelle Ohev.

Although there are a few ingredients to work with, the final products are eye opening, said volunteer Susy Abbo. “There have been interesting preparations in previous events,” she said.

Sadie and her Team Light Pink went into the competition with a blindfold and decided to cook on the spot, but remained confident. She looked forward to speaking to Rachel. “It’s going to be fun to meet Rachel,” she said. “It’s cool to act like you are on the show.”

Team Light Blue -- Esther Oliev-Zion, Issac Oliez-Zion, and Ariella Bitton -- winners of the cooking contest with judge Rachel Goldzal, 13. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Vanessa Donaher, the head of school, said it is a great community experience. “It’s fun to watch the sense of the community and the parents and children,” she said. “It’s usually one of the parents with the children in the team, and to watch the parent interact in a different setting — especially with middle school kids, where the relationship with parents and children is volatile — to see them work on an exercise like this is fun to watch. It’s fun to see that relationship blossom.”

Aside from competition and fun, students learn many skills through this activity, Donaher added. “This gives children a chance to explore their passion, to find ways to show their creativity and passion outside of school,” she said. “It’s a collaboration to work with a team. It works their critical thinking skills. They see things in front of them and get to be creative. This allows them to explore their passion.”



