Tourist wakes in Uber car to find driver on top of her, she tells cops. He’s arrested

Emilio Lazaro Victores’ booking photo on April 12, 2019. Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center

The first thing she remembered after falling asleep in the front seat of an Uber car is the driver on top of her, kissing her on the lips.

Startled awake, she cried out, “Get off me!” as she pushed him off.

The driver, she would later tell police, muttered, “I’m sorry,” as he got off of her. They were parked on the side of the road in a location she couldn’t name.

That’s when she noticed that her mesh pants cover-up had been pulled down to her ankles and her bikini bottom was pulled to the side, exposing her.

The driver, she told police, was in a similar state of deshabille, with his pants undone, his underwear slightly down, and his penis sticking out above his underwear, according to an arrest report released Friday.

On Thursday night, North Miami Beach police arrested Emilio Lazaro Victores, a 45-year-old Uber driver who, they say, sexually assaulted the woman who was visiting South Florida from South Carolina on March 16.

According to police, the woman had requested an Uber pool pickup in North Miami Beach and had requested a ride to Biscayne Park. The police affidavit said she identified Victores from his Uber app photo.

She told police she could not tell whether she had been penetrated in any way by her attacker but that she demanded that the driver take her back to her original location. She said she never exited Victores’ car until she was taken back to her starting point. Her Uber app, however, shows a final drop-off point at 1200 Euclid Ave. in Miami Beach, according to the police report.

The discrepancy in locations could be because Victores told police he ended the Uber trip on Miami Beach but took her back to her original destination in North Miami-Dade about 13 miles away — “at no charge,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Police say Victores told them he stopped the vehicle on the side of the road “to check the tires.”

The woman also told police she was missing a ladies’ two-tone Rolex watch she would wear on her left wrist and $50 cash that she said she had in her bikini top.

Victores has been charged with one count of attempted sexual battery on a helpless person. He was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Friday morning and is being held on a $25,000 bail.