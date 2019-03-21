North Miami - NMB

North Miami Beach neighborhood closed off as cops investigate reports of shots fired

By Charles Rabin and

Carli Teproff

March 21, 2019 05:54 PM

A North Miami Beach neighborhood was blocked off Thursday afternoon as police investigated reports that shots had been fired.

No victims had been found but officers were out combing the Eastern Shores area, according to police Maj. Richard Rand.

A live feed of the scene aired on WPLG 10’S Facebook page showed SWAT vehicles and police cruisers lining the streets of the well-manicured area east of Biscayne Boulevard.

Motorists were being warned by police to avoid the area because traffic was “at a standstill.” Many residents were blocked from getting to their homes.

No other information was immediately available.

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

