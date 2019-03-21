North Miami Beach neighborhood closed off as cops investigate reports of shots fired

A North Miami Beach neighborhood was blocked off Thursday afternoon as police investigated reports that shots had been fired.
No victims had been found but officers were out combing the Eastern Shores area, according to police Maj. Richard Rand.
A live feed of the scene aired on WPLG 10’S Facebook page showed SWAT vehicles and police cruisers lining the streets of the well-manicured area east of Biscayne Boulevard.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Motorists were being warned by police to avoid the area because traffic was “at a standstill.” Many residents were blocked from getting to their homes.
No other information was immediately available.
Comments