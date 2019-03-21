A crash involving two cars and a light pole shuts down a way to reach Interstate 95

A two-car crash sending one car into a light pole has shut down Northwest 125th Street between Second Avenue and Interstate 95 as Thursday rush hour starts.
Drivers who use 125th Street to get to I-95 from the east should take 119th or 135th streets. Drivers should be aware of school zones on both those alternate routes.
The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. and the cleanup likely will be long, especially as FPL needs to deal with the light pole.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.
