North Miami - NMB

A crash involving two cars and a light pole shuts down a way to reach Interstate 95

By David J. Neal

March 21, 2019 07:35 AM

A two-car crash sending one car into a light pole has shut down Northwest 125th Street between Second Avenue and Interstate 95 as Thursday rush hour starts.

Drivers who use 125th Street to get to I-95 from the east should take 119th or 135th streets. Drivers should be aware of school zones on both those alternate routes.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. and the cleanup likely will be long, especially as FPL needs to deal with the light pole.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.



David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  